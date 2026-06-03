A suspect attempted to set fire early Tuesday morning to a residential building populated by young Jewish families in the Golders Green neighborhood of London.

A statement from Shomrim said the incident unfolded when residents of a local block of apartment were suddenly awoken by a blaring fire alarm.

According to eyewitness accounts from the scene, residents witnessed a suspect deliberately igniting a fire within a communal stairwell of the building. When confronted and challenged by residents, the perpetrator immediately fled the area.

Demonstrating incredible bravery and resourcefulness, a resident managed to quickly locate the source of the flames and extinguish the fire before it could spread. Miraculously, no injuries were reported.

The Shomrim community watch group responded swiftly to the scene. Volunteers successfully recovered critical evidence, including personal items believed to have been left behind by the fleeing suspect. Shomrim personnel are currently assisting local police forces with extensive CCTV and security camera inquiries.

While the official investigation to establish a definitive motive and reconstruct the full sequence of events remains ongoing, the incident comes amid heightened anxiety for British Jewry following a series of targeted attacks on the community's infrastructure.

Authorities and Shomrim are urging anyone with information, eyewitness testimony, or relevant dashcam and CCTV footage to come forward immediately.

The latest arson comes less than a month after two Orthodox Jewish men were stabbed in Golders Green.

The stabbing prompted the United Kingdom to raise its national terrorism threat level from "substantial" to "severe" for the first time in over four years.

Just a few weeks ago, a Jewish man was assaulted in the same neighborhood simply because he was overheard speaking Hebrew.