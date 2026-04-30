Britain did not fail to see antisemitism coming. It invited it in, excused it, policed around it, and then looked shocked when Jews bled.

Two Jewish men have been stabbed in a North London suburb of Golders Green, a heavily Jewish area. One victim was in his 70s and one in his 30s. Police are treating it as a terrorist incident. A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

They are the facts as we know them. Here is the indictment.

Britain has spent years proving that it can identify antisemitism only after Jews are already on the pavement.

Then come the statements. The “utterly appalling." The “we stand with the Jewish community." The grave faces. The flowers. The police cordons. The parliamentary murmur of sorrow.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer put on his grim face and declared that attacks on Britain’s Jewish community are attacks on Britain. Correct. Also useless. The line is morally sound and politically empty; the kind of phrase a government reaches for when it wants the dignity of seriousness without the inconvenience of seriousness itself.

Britain’s Jews do not need better condolences. They need a state that remembers what it is for.

No wonder increasing numbers of Britain’s Jews are moving to Israel. They are right to do so.

For years, British public life has cultivated the conditions in which antisemitism could grow fat and bold.

It allowed Islamist antisemitism to hide behind “community sensitivities."

It permitted far-left antisemitism to masquerade as “anti-Zionism."

It let Jew-hatred to be treated as cultural grievance rather than racist poison.

It allowed mobs to turn central London into a weekly theatre of menace.

It gave universities license to become finishing schools for moral delinquency.

It allowed police forces to behave as though maintaining order meant managing Jewish fear rather than confronting those causing it.

Then, when Jewish men are stabbed in a Jewish neighborhood, the same people blink theatrically and declare themselves shocked.

Shocked? By what, exactly?

The Community Security Trust recorded 3,700 antisemitic incidents in the UK in 2025, the second-highest annual total recorded, after 4,298 in 2023 - the year the October 7 pogrom that was the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

This is not a hidden trend that requires a doctorate in prejudice studies to detect. It is the public normalization of anti-Jewish hatred in one of the world’s oldest liberal democracies. Yet still Britain talks as though the problem is mysterious.

It is a humiliating disgrace.

Britain admitted millions of people from Muslim societies where antisemitism, anti-Zionism, conspiracy thinking, and religious hostility toward Jews were not marginal embarrassments but natural parts of the ideological atmosphere. This does not mean all Muslims are antisemites. Yet a serious country distinguishes between people and ideas.

Britain has refused to do that. It has treated mass immigration as an administrative issue rather than a civilizational one. It counted numbers, issued papers, celebrated diversity, and neglected the critical work of integration: teaching civic loyalty, liberal norms, national identity, free speech, equality before the law, and the absolute illegitimacy of Jew-hatred.

According to the 2021 census, the Muslim population in England and Wales rose from 2.71 million in 2011 to 3.87 million in 2021, from 4.8 percent to 6.5 percent of the population. That is not inherently a problem. The problem is large-scale demographic change without the moral confidence to integrate newcomers into a common civic culture.

That this happened under London’s Muslim mayor Sadiq Khan, who continually downplays the British capital’s antisemitism problem, is a particularly ugly look that no amount of political correctness can hide.

Britain wanted the moral glow of multiculturalism without the adult obligations of integration. It wanted diversity as slogan, not a discipline. It wanted to believe that every culture, every imported political grievance, every religious prejudice, and every inherited conspiracy theory would dissolve automatically into tea, football, NHS paperwork, and Church of England lameness.

The state should have been clear from the start:

You may come here, work here, worship here, raise children here, and become part of Britain. What you may not do is import the hatreds of Karachi, Gaza, Tehran, Damascus, or Cairo and launder them through the language of human rights.

You may criticize Israel. You may protest policy. You may not harass Jews, glorify terror, chant for elimination, intimidate synagogues, excuse Hamas or other terror groups, or teach your children that Jews are metaphysical contaminants in the moral order.

That should not be difficult. Britain is now such a deeply incapable state that it has somehow made it difficult.

Starmer deserves particular contempt because he understands the issue well enough to perform concern but lacks the courage to reorder the state to match the threat’s seriousness.

He can say “antisemitism has no place in our society" until the wallpaper peels. The question is whether antisemites have any place in Britain’s institutions, streets, mosques, universities, charities, media, political parties, asylum system, courts, and protest movements. On that question, Britain has spent years mumbling into its sleeve.

Britain should have treated antisemitism as a national-security problem, not a hate-crime footnote. It should have mapped the ideological networks that produce Jew-hatred, including Islamist, far-left, far-right, and foreign-state-linked ecosystems. It should have shut down extremist charities with unusual zeal, cancelled foreign agitators’ visas with shocking alacrity, deported non-citizens who glorify terrorism, banned organizations that sanitize jihadist violence, and prosecuted incitement with the vigor of an angry hippopotamus.

It should have defended Jewish schools and synagogues before attacks, not after them.

It was not like no one saw it coming, only every Jew in Britain who have been warning of it for more than two years.

Britain should have made police protection of Jewish life a standing obligation, not an emergency theater. It should have stopped pretending that “community tensions" are symmetrical when vast, internationally funded jihadist movements are threatening a tiny Jewish minority.

It should have confronted campus antisemitism like a government, not like a nervous assistant dean. Universities that permit Jewish students to be harassed should have lost all public funding and their deans summoned before high-profile parliamentary committees to explain themselves in public. Student groups that celebrate terror should be disbanded regardless of how loudly they protest. Academics who turn classrooms into anti-Israel propaganda cells should be exposed, challenged, and, where they breach duties, removed. At a minimum they should be named and shamed the way the tabloids do with pedophiles.

There is no sacred academic freedom to produce graduates who think stabbing Jews is a geopolitical argument with cutlery. Britain’s claims to have some of the world’s leading universities is now laughable; they are rotten.

The government should have told Britain’s police forces that their job is not to steward antisemitic mobs politely through the capital while Jewish citizens stay indoors. The job is to enforce the law, not engage in an interpretive dance that was almost impossible for any morally sound person to watch without hyperventilating.

It should also have been made clear to Britain’s intolerable political class that they need to stop pretending that antisemitism arrives only wearing jackboots. Britain still knows how to condemn the far right. Good. It should. Neo-Nazis are filth. Yet the modern British failure has been the refusal to speak with equal clarity about Islamist and progressive antisemitism, which is also vile.

One wraps Jew-hatred in scripture and grievance. The other wraps it in decolonial jargon and a kaffiyeh. The Jew ends up in the same place either way: guarded, threatened, blamed, and told to understand the context. There is always context when Jews are attacked

This has happened because too many such people voted for this government and are, indeed, in the government and the ruling Labour Party from Westminster down to municipalities.

That is the sickness.

The Golders Green attacks should end the evasions. Not because this attack is unprecedented, but because it was so horribly predictable. Jewish life in Britain has been forced into a defensive crouch while the governing class congratulates itself for saying the right things after every escalation.

A country that requires volunteer Jewish security groups such as Shomrim and Hatzola to be first responders to antisemitic violence has already confessed more than it realizes.

The Jews are doing their part. Britain is not. It is disturbingly reminiscent of so much European history.

Starmer can give another banal speech, pretend to mourn the victims, praise community resilience, and wait for the next attack. Or he can shock everyone by actually doing something and treating this as the complete state failure that it is.

That means naming the ideologies, the networks, the imported hatreds, the domestic cowards, the institutions that enabled this, the political bargain that made Jewish safety negotiable whenever the word “Palestine" was muttered.

Britain does not have an antisemitism problem because it lacks awareness. It has one because too many people in power know exactly where much of it come from and are too cowardly to say so.

That cowardice now has blood on it. No one can pretend they did not see it coming.

Nachum Kaplan is a journalist and commentator. He has 25 years media experience and held senior international roles at Reuters and IFR. He holds a B.A. in Politics and Indonesian from Monash University. He is also a practising psychotherapist. His substack is Moral Clarity.