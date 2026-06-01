Arutz Sheva - Israel National News joined Nefesh B'Nefesh's float for the Celebrate Israel Parade in Manhattan.

"It's an amazing thing," Nefesh B'Nefesh's co-founder Rabbi Yehoshua Fass told Arutz Sheva. "We've marched, I think, every single year since Nefesh was created, 25 years. And we're very honored that we're the first float to go out today. And it's incredible."

Nefesh B'Nefesh's co-founder Tony Gelbart added, "Come home. ... That's what we're in the business for. We're helping people come to Israel and enjoy life in Israel."

Regarding the increased antisemitism permeating New York, Rabbi Fass said, "I think everyone's talking about the situation. But we're here, and we're resilient, and we're standing proud and standing tall."

Asked for his message to the world, Gelbart said, "There's only one message. Am echad - one nation. We, the Jews, whether you're in Israel or the United States, all over the world, we're strong and we're together. That's the message."