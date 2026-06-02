Nefesh B’Nefesh, together with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, and Jewish National Fund-USA, officially launched the 2026 summer Aliyah season this week with two celebratory community events held in North America.

The first event took place yesterday (Monday) in New Jersey, welcoming over 450 attendees, followed by a second celebration, 24 hours later, in Toronto, with over 200 in attendance. The gatherings brought together a diverse range of individuals and families making Aliyah from North America this summer, including 478 families.

Throughout the summer, Nefesh B’Nefesh is expected to facilitate the arrival of Olim on 47 group Aliyah flights, through ELAL Airlines, which will be staffed by Nefesh B’Nefesh teams to assist throughout the Aliyah process. Flights will depart from major hubs across the United States, including New York, New Jersey, Miami, Boston, and Los Angeles, as thousands of Olim make their transition to life in Israel this summer.

The events served as a special kickoff to what is anticipated to be a robust summer Aliyah season. Participants had the opportunity to connect with fellow Olim, engage with Aliyah advisors and partner organizations, and celebrate their journey home. The evenings featured music, community programming, and resources designed to support Olim as they prepare for their futures in Israel.

“The summer Aliyah season represents an important moment for both the Olim and the State of Israel," said Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh, Rabbi Yehoshua Fass. “It is incredibly meaningful to see hundreds of Olim taking this significant step and beginning their Aliyah journey together. These events provide an opportunity for families, friends and their local communities to celebrate that decision and ensure that every Oleh feels supported as they prepare for their futures in Israel."

The summer months consistently represent one of the busiest periods of the year for North American Aliyah, with over 2,300 expected to immigrate in the coming weeks and months. Many of this summer’s Olim are expected to arrive from communities across the United States and Canada, including New York, New Jersey, Florida, California, Ontario, and Quebec. Upon arrival, these new immigrants are anticipated to establish homes in cities throughout Israel, with many choosing to live in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Beit Shemesh, Ra’anana, Modiin, Haifa, and communities across Israel’s northern and southern regions.

Special guests included Director-General of Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, Deganit Sankar-Lange; Director-General of the Ministry of the Negev and Galil, Yohanan Mali; Director-General of the Ministry of Labor, Rubi Shemesh; Director of the Jewish Agency’s Aliyah and Absorption Unit, Berkovich and Nefesh B’Nefesh Co-Founders Rabbi Yehoshua Fass and Tony Gelbart who addressed attendees and expressed support for the growing number of North American Jews choosing to make Aliyah, while meeting with families and individuals preparing for their upcoming transition to life in Israel.