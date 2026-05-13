As Israel marks Yom Yerushalayim (Jerusalem Day) and celebrates the reunification of its capital, new aliyah (immigration to Israel -ed.) figures released by Nefesh B’Nefesh show that Jerusalem continues to be the leading destination for North American olim (immigrants to Israel -ed.).

Nefesh B’Nefesh in partnership with the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, and Jewish National Fund-USA, has assisted over 100,000 North American olim since the organization’s founding in 2002. Of these olim, nearly 30,000 moved to Jerusalem.

The data shows that since the start of 2026, 201 new immigrants have already arrived in Jerusalem, with the organization projecting some 1,200 olim by the end of this year. By comparison, Jerusalem welcomed 1,128 olim in 2025, 1,161 in 2024, and 963 in 2023, all despite the ongoing security challenges Israel has faced in recent years.

"Jerusalem is much more than a historic symbol or Israel’s capital city. It is a vibrant, growing city filled with opportunity, a place where people choose to build their future," said Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion. "The fact that thousands of North American olim continue to make Jerusalem their home reflects not only their deep connection to Israel and the Jewish people, but also the exceptional quality of life the city offers: strong communities, excellent education, culture, employment opportunities, innovation, and a true sense of belonging unlike anywhere else. Making aliyah to Jerusalem is a powerful Zionist statement, and we are proud to open the doors of our city to everyone who chooses to build their lives and future in Israel’s capital."

Since last year’s Yom Yerushalayim, 1,014 North American olim chose to make Jerusalem their home. Among them are 70 families, approximately 400 young singles, and around 180 retirees. The oldest oleh is 96 years old, while the youngest is just 11 months old.

"On Yom Yerushalayim, we are reminded that Jerusalem is not only central to the Jewish people’s history, but also a vibrant center of life and community today," said Tony Gelbart, Co-Founder and Chairman of Nefesh B’Nefesh. "Every oleh who chooses to build a life in Jerusalem becomes part of the city’s evolving story, contributing to its future and strengthening a connection that spans thousands of years. We are proud that so many olim now call Jerusalem home."

The demographic profile of the new olim settling in Jerusalem also highlights the city’s wide appeal across different populations and stages of life. Women account for nearly 60% of newcomers to the capital, while men comprise approximately 40%. Most immigrants are arriving from New York, New Jersey, California, and Florida in the United States, as well as Ontario, Canada.

Among those who reported their professions, physicians ranked highest, with 35 doctors choosing to settle in Jerusalem this year. Other prominent professions among the new olim include educators, lawyers, social workers, business professionals, and engineers.

As Jerusalem continues to welcome growing numbers of North American olim, the city has also become a central hub for programs and initiatives supporting their integration into Israeli society. Located alongside many of Israel’s key national institutions, the Nefesh B’Nefesh Jerusalem Campus has emerged as a vibrant gathering place for olim, prospective olim, educators, community leaders, and visitors from around the world.

Since opening in 2021, the Nefesh B’Nefesh Jerusalem Campus has welcomed a staggering 150,000 visitors. Over the past year alone, the campus welcomed over 8,000 visitors and hosted over 100 diverse events. From professional networking opportunities and educational seminars to programs for lone soldiers and young families, the campus serves as a meeting point for individuals building their lives in Jerusalem and strengthening their connection to Israel’s capital.

Jerusalem remains one of the most sought-after cities for North American olim, with many citing its cultural diversity, educational opportunities, strong communities, and spiritual significance as major factors in their decision to make aliyah.

As Israel marks Yom Yerushalayim, the continued growth in aliyah to Jerusalem highlights the city’s lasting role as a central hub for olim building their future in Israel.