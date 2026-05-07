Hundreds of young men and women who immigrated to Israel from dozens of countries around the world are expected to enlist in the IDF for their mandatory service in the coming months.

The "Olim Al Madim" conference, held in Jerusalem, was aimed to provide these young olim (immigrants to Israel - ed.) with information, guidance, and support ahead of their required military service.

The conference brought together over 400 young men and women between the ages of 17-22 who have either recently immigrated to Israel on their own or with their families and are expected to begin their mandatory military service within the coming months and up to the next two years.

The event was organized by the Nefesh B’Nefesh - Friends of the IDF (FIDF) Lone Soldiers Program, in partnership with The Jewish Agency for Israel’s Wings Program, Merage Foundation Israel, the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, and in cooperation with the IDF’s Meitav Unit.

"The Nefesh B’Nefesh - FIDF Lone Soldiers Program is committed to enabling every young immigrant who is obligated to enlist into the IDF, a meaningful and successful service," said Shraga Weissman, Director of the Nefesh B’Nefesh-FIDF Lone Soldiers Program. "We are proud to see these inspiring young adults who chose to make aliyah (immigrate to Israel -ed.), most without a support system, driven by a deep sense of mission and a love for the country. ‘Olim Al Madim’ is designed to provide the necessary tools and confidence needed ahead of their mandatory enlistment, and to ensure they will not be alone. Together with our partners, we are committed to accompanying and supporting them throughout their upcoming service and beyond."

For many new immigrants, navigating the IDF enlistment process while adapting to a new language, culture, and country can be overwhelming. The conference was created to make the process more accessible and help participants feel informed, prepared, and supported ahead of their service.

"Since October 7, we have seen growing interest in aliyah to Israel, especially among young adults who are eager to take an active role in Israeli society, integrate into the community, and build their future here," said Merav Mandelbaum, Chairwoman of the Wings Program. "The young olim who are here today made aliyah out of a sense of mission and love for the country. Many of them chose to immigrate alone, leaving behind family and friends. Together with our partners, we will continue to provide them with a warm and professional support system, so they know they are not alone and that we are all their family here in Israel."

As part of the event, the IDF’s Meitav Unit operated a mobile recruitment center on-site, allowing participants to submit documents and receive personalized guidance regarding enlistment procedures, placement processes, psychometric and Hebrew proficiency evaluations, service conditions, academic reserve programs, advanced degree tracks, and more.

"I made aliyah on my own because I truly believe this is the home of the Jewish people and where I can be myself freely," said D., a 22-year-old oleh from the United States, who has a degree in mechanical engineering and is preparing to enlist for his mandatory IDF service. "I always wanted to move to Israel, but it was important to my parents that I first complete college. Now that I’ve finished, I decided to continue with my original plan and make aliyah. Since I’m at the age where I’m required to enlist, I came here to get more information and understand how I can contribute to the IDF in the most meaningful way possible."

Representatives from participating organizations including Nefesh B’Nefesh, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Merage Foundation Israel, the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Ministry of Construction and Housing, and the IDF Human Resources Directorate’s Lone Soldiers Center were also available throughout the day to provide information about benefits, rights, housing assistance, and ongoing support services available to olim serving in the IDF.

Olim Al Madim Sivan Shachor

Olim Al Madim Sivan Shachor