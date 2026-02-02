Last week, Nefesh B’Nefesh welcomed over 300 Olim to its Tel Aviv Center, in partnership with JNF-USA, in the Azrieli Tower for “Meet Tel Aviv: A Community Fair for Olim in Tel Aviv", an event designed to connect Olim living in Tel Aviv with organizations, resources, and networks essential to building their lives in Israel’s most dynamic urban center.

As Tel Aviv continues to be a leading destination for Olim from North America, Nefesh B’Nefesh together with the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, and Jewish National Fund-USA, remains committed to ensuring their successful integration. Through community events like ‘Meet Tel Aviv’, Olim are given the opportunity to connect with one another and engage directly with a wide range of organizations and resources dedicated to supporting their smooth transition and integration into Israeli society.

Nefesh B’Nefesh has been witnessing a growing trend in the number of Olim moving to Tel Aviv-Yafo, which consistently ranks among the top three cities in Israel for North American Aliyah, welcoming hundreds of newcomers annually. In 2025, the organization concluded the year with 457 new Olim from the United States and Canada moving to Tel Aviv-Yafo, compared to 405 in 2024 and 314 in 2023, an increase of more than 45% over the past three years.

The event turned the Nefesh B’Nefesh Tel Aviv center into a central meeting place, where Olim engaged directly with representatives from a broad range of community, professional, social, and municipal organizations serving the city. Participants connected with groups focused on community building, religious life, social connection, family support, professional development, culture, sports, and more.

“It was incredible to see the Tel Aviv Olim community fill our offices and bring this space to life. The conversations and connections happening throughout the night were a powerful reminder of how strong and engaged this community is," said Devon Conway, TLV Olim Events & Partnerships Manager at Nefesh B’Nefesh. “When Olim come together to learn about resources and meet one another, a real sense of community is felt and that’s exactly what we set out to create with Meet Tel Aviv."

Organizations in attendance included Kerem House, Beit Daniel, Olim Matslihim, ESRA, LGBT Olim, Yakar Tel Aviv, Gvahim, Tel Aviv Municipality services, Tribe Tel Aviv, Misrad HaKlita, Chabad on the Coast, The Rebelpreneur Club, Her Tel Aviv, Tazuz sports, alongside many additional grassroots initiatives and community groups supporting Olim life in Tel Aviv.

Throughout the event, attendees had the opportunity to learn about upcoming programs, access vital services, and form meaningful connections with both peers and local leaders, creating a welcoming space for networking and community building.