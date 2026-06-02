השריפה סמוך ליצהר כבאות והצלה

A wildfire broke out this afternoon near the Samaria community of Yitzhar, prompting an extensive response from firefighters, volunteers, and local security personnel.

According to Israel Fire and Rescue Services, three separate ignition points were identified. The fire is advancing uphill toward Yitzhar from the direction of the nearby village of Madma, driven by strong winds that have intensified the spread of the flames.

Firefighting crews from across the Samaria region, assisted by volunteers, are working to contain the blaze. Officials reported that a wide fire front is moving up the slope, and as of this stage, the fire remains uncontrolled. Efforts are currently focused on two primary sectors where the flames continue to advance.

Firefighters, volunteers, and security coordinators from the Samaria Regional Council have been deployed along defensive fire lines surrounding the community in an effort to prevent the blaze from reaching residential areas.

Chief Fire Officer Rudi Esteban, the shift commander at the scene, said that multiple ignition points had fueled the fire's rapid spread toward Yitzhar. He noted that emergency teams are concentrated on preventing the flames from crossing established containment lines and threatening the community, while strong winds continue to complicate operations.

Earlier in the day, firefighters from the Yehuda Regional Station successfully brought another wildfire under control in open terrain west of Adora in the southern Mount Hebron area. The fire had spread toward a nearby farm, prompting the deployment of five firefighting teams and volunteer responders.

A drone equipped with thermal imaging technology provided continuous aerial surveillance, helping crews track hotspots and direct firefighting efforts more effectively.

Authorities suspect the Adora-area fire may have been the result of a deliberate arson attack targeting the farm.

Chief Fire Officer Michael Randi praised the rapid response of firefighters and volunteers, saying their actions succeeded in stopping the advancing fire before it posed a direct threat to the farm. Despite challenging terrain and strong winds, he said the combination of ground crews and aerial thermal imaging enabled authorities to contain the blaze quickly and without injuries.