The Supreme Planning Council is expected to publish its agenda on Wednesday, which will include approval for the deposit of a plan for 398 housing units in the community of Yitzhar in Samaria. The move marks a major planning milestone following many years of delays.

The initiative is being advanced under the leadership and direction of Finance Minister and Minister in the Defense Ministry Bezalel Smotrich, as part of an organized policy to strengthen Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria through comprehensive and regulated planning. The work has been carried out by the Settlement Administration in the Defense Ministry, headed by Yehuda Eliyahu, which led a professional and thorough process aimed at removing obstacles, completing planning procedures, and providing long-term certainty for the community.

Officials in the Settlement Administration said that approval of the master plan is expected to provide a significant boost to Yitzhar’s development, strengthen settlement continuity, and deliver appropriate planning solutions for natural growth, infrastructure, and community services.

Smotrich said that “Yitzhar is a clear expression of deep Zionist commitment and pioneering determination. After years of waiting, we are advancing orderly, legal, and forward-looking planning that allows the community to grow with confidence and responsibility. This is a strengthening of settlement, a strengthening of our hold on the land, and a strengthening of the Zionist vision in practice. I thank the Civil Administration and the Settlement Administration, led by Yehuda Eliyahu, for their professional and dedicated work. I also thank Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan for the cooperation, and together with my colleague MK Tzvi Sukkot, I congratulate the residents and leadership of Yitzhar on this significant development. This is how a future is built.”

MK Sukkot added, “This effectively doubles the size of the community, and it is tremendous and exciting news for Yitzhar. The people of Israel see the momentum of construction and settlement being led by Minister Smotrich and salute it.”