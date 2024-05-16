One person was injured Thursday morning in a stabbing attack at the Yitzhar Hagedola Junction, south of Shechem (Nablus).

The victim arrived by vehicle to the Samaria Brigade, where he received medical treatment and was evacuated, conscious, to Beilinson Hospital.

According to the victim, the terrorist attacked him as he was opening the window of his vehicle, and stabbed him.

An IDF spokesman confirmed: "We received a report regarding a stabbing attack in the Samaria Region."

Security forces are searching for the terrorist.