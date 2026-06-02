Led by Defense Minister Israel Katz and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, the government approved a joint Defense and Finance Ministry plan to bring to trial the Nukhba terrorists responsible for the October 7 massacre.

Under the framework approved by the government, more than NIS 1 billion (approximately $270 million) will be allocated to the Defense Ministry and the IDF between 2026 and 2029 to carry out the responsibility assigned to them for prosecuting the Nukhba terrorists.

The budget will be used to establish the physical infrastructure required to implement the law, including the construction of a court complex, prosecution facilities, and an IDF headquarters. It will also cover personnel recruitment, salaries, building maintenance and operations, computer and communications systems, broadcasting services, communications, food services, medical support, transportation, and related expenses.

Following government approval and the allocation of funding, the defense establishment will now begin all necessary preparations to advance the judicial proceedings aimed at bringing the terrorists to justice.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said: “As we promised, we are working to ensure that every murderer, rapist, and kidnapper who took part in the murderous terrorist attack against the citizens of Israel bears full responsibility for his actions. Bringing them to trial is our moral and national duty toward those who were murdered, the bereaved families, the survivors, the hostages and their families, and all the citizens of Israel. The State of Israel will exact justice from the perpetrators of the most brutal massacre committed against the Jewish people since the Holocaust, and will send a clear and unequivocal message to all our enemies: whoever slaughters, murders, rapes, and kidnaps Israeli civilians will pay the full price."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich added: “The State of Israel is committed to delivering justice to those who dared threaten our existence and massacre our citizens. We are now providing the full budget necessary to advance this moral obligation, so that all those who plot harm against us will know their fate and what awaits them."