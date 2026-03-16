תיעוד מהתקיפה דובר צה"ל

IDF forces struck and eliminated a cell of armed terrorists from Hamas yesterday that had been planning a terrorist attack against IDF forces operating in the Gaza Strip.

After identifying the threat, the IDF attacked the cell and eliminated the terrorists in order to remove the immediate danger to the troops.

The IDF said that among those killed were Rami Ibrahim Harb and Mutaeb Ziyad Darah - two Nukhba terrorists who infiltrated into Israeli territory during the brutal October 7th massacre

Also killed in the strike were Abd Muhammad Amtsi, a terrorist from the "Popular Resistance Committees" organization, which operates in coordination with Hamas to advance terror activity, and Tawfiq Khaldi, a Hamas terrorist

In addition, three other Hamas operatives who were working with the cell were eliminated in the strike.