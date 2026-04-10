The IDF struck and eliminated two terrorists who were planning imminent terror attacks against IDF troops operating in the area.

In the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF eliminated Mahmoud Barim, a terrorist in the Kata’ib al-Mujahideen organization, who monitored IDF troop activity and possessed a large quantity of weapons.

In the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF eliminated Ahmed Mohammed Saleh, a Hamas Nukhba terrorist, who had carried out and advanced numerous terror attacks against IDF troops. During the strike, additional Hamas terrorists were struck.

According to the IDF, the terrorists posed an immediate threat to IDF troops and were eliminated in precise strikes.

The IDF stressed that before the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

The military added that "IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."