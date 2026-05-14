Reader discretion: The following contains explicit descriptions from verified evidence.

In my opinion, Nicholas Kristof published his little dog-rape smut in the New York Times because the paper wanted to “get ahead" (as we media pros say) of the story that would capsize every single lie and smear that has been heaped upon Israel since October 7. The New York Times had to publish something so outrageously demented about Israel to distract the masses from the seismic barbarism that would be revealed a day later; a report that has been two and a half years in the making. The New York Times had to refresh their dehumanization agenda against Israel to ramp up their readers’ confirmation bias ahead of the despicable, cruel - and yes undeniable - testimony that they have actively sought to diminish since Hamas committed the worst atrocities against Jews since the Holocaust. They’ve picked their side, and it’s not that of truth. Let’s bankrupt them. I am filled with equal parts pride, horror and urgency to share that the extraordinary team of women who head up the Civil Commission in Israel have finally released their 300-page report into the ether. The Daily Mail and CNN have led the charge with their descriptions of its contents. It made the front page of Le Monde .

The Daily Mail headline - above - reads as follows:

“October 7 Barbarism beyond all imagination.



Today, a report based on 10,000 photos, 1,800 hours of video and testimony of over 430 survivors, witnesses and medical staff reveals the full extent of the savage sexual violence inflicted - as a deliberate tactic - by the Hamas invaders. The Daily Mail wouldn’t normally print such horrors. But the lies of those on the Left who deny it happened cannot be allowed to stand…"

I have spent a lifetime watching Israel be subjected to an industrial level smear campaign that swallowed every elite institution of the West; it was in my classroom, it was in my lecture halls, it was in my university pubs, it was in the publications I worked at, it was in the local government offices I interned at. Four years ago, I was publicly fighting a PR smear that sought to destroy the life of a domestic violence survivor. I stood tall in shark-infested waters trying to convince the same people who since understand how smear campaigns work.

I have known smear since I was old enough to think critically. The masses will believe that Jews somehow magically voodoo dogs into raping other people. In such cases, the reveal is the sadistic fantasy of that claiming to be victim. Never would it cross the alleged perpetrators’ minds, this subhuman behavior.

If you can prove someone is subhuman, they become instantly discredited. Not today Satan. Ten thousand photos, eighteen hundred hours of video, four hundred and thirty witnesses. It took place over one Shabbat morning. The festival of Simchat Torah, in fact. Do you know what the Hebrew word Simcha means? Joy. Celebration. Hamas and - let’s not forget many Gazan civilians - turned a Jewish holiday into a fiesta for savages.

The report is difficult to digest. Nevertheless essential. It is our duty to consume it and to share it. It reveals that Hamas terrorists forced innocent Israeli hostages to carry out acts of sexual abuse against their own family members when in captivity, while the world refused to advocate for their release. It shows that rape was used as a weapon of war while women were systemically defiled.

There were gunshots to eyes, to faces, to breasts, to genitalia. Pelvises were shattered as civilians were assaulted to death. Victims were decapitated. Some were stripped, bound and burned. Some were executed before they were raped, some after. Indeed, after they were murdered, they were still being raped. At Nova festival. In homes in the quiet serene socialist kibbutzim communes around the Gaza envelope. Terror carved its way through an Israel that will never be the same again.

These are distressing details from the Daily Mail :

It shows it was not just women who were degraded as a ‘deliberate tool of terror, humiliation, and control’. Men were also sexually abused and in at least one case gang raped. Victims were mutilated, with body parts cut off used to create depraved scenes gleefully concocted to traumatize those who discovered them. ‘The purpose was humiliation, not victory,’ first responder Eran Masas, who came across one such barbaric arrangement, told The Civil Commission. Those taken hostage were assaulted in front of loved ones and young relatives forced to commit sex acts on each other, an intentional, premeditated strategy of kinocide to destroy family units even after release from captivity.

Alas, still not the most distressing. The abuse. The sadism. The household objects that were found inside victims’ private parts. Remember too that they filmed it and uploaded it to Telegram.

I stood there, weeks after October 7. I saw cars from a music festival site that had been RPG-rocketed. More than one grenade targeting singular cars. I saw hundreds of these cars. I saw inside hundreds of homes; ransacked to excess; blood on door handles; streams of blood on the floors; blood on bed frames that were broken; bullet marks strewn all over ceilings of children’s bedrooms; ashen toys in gardens of houses that were fully burned to the ground. I smelled something stronger than death. Israelis were not murdered. They were tortured until their dying breath.

Until now, you could only imagine how.

Let’s not make the “righteous" women who have spread poisonous untruths about us famous. I will just say this. You’re on the wrong side. Yes, men too. But the women who feign to be sisters must face us. You’ve screamed in support of globalizing the Intifada as precious free speech for the last 948 days. You’ve defended the Grace Tames and Clementine Fords and Francesa Albaneses and Dr Sholas of the world who have hysterically and monstrously denied that sexual assault took place against Israelis on October 7 and in Hamas captivity. It’s not social justice for you, it’s social climbing, and my how you’ve succeeded.

Here is the Civil Commission’s founder and chair Dr Cochav Elkayam-Levi, speaking to the Jerusalem Report. Please watch.

Dear Cochav. I am trying to write this without crying. Alas I am failing. On December 26, 2023, you walked into my life and you were holding back tears, but it was me who felt like I was finally among a sister. I had just spent two days in Kibbutz Be’eri, Nir Oz and Kfar Aza, and at Re’im where the Nova massacre occurred. I came from a diaspora of so-called scholars and feminists who had shut me out for speaking the truth.

It was not your honor to meet me, it was and is forever mine to meet you, my dear friend. You are the blueprint for a real human rights scholar. The work that you have led to archive these unthinkable horrors, and the bravery and sacrifices you have made, not only honor the memories and pain and suffering of those dead and living, but behave as the ultimate warning shot to the rest of the West to not only wake up, but take action.

As Meirav Leshem Gonen, mother of former living hostage and multiple sexual assault survivor Romi, messaged me earlier:

“If we won’t stop it - it will happen in other places as well, as said one of the Hamas terrorists: Israel was the nearest to us, but we are going for the whole world."

This report is as important, as gruesome, and as selfless as the work of Holocaust archivists. As historian, author, my best friend Ben M Freeman wrote a few hours ago:

“The lesson of Holocaust denial should have taught us that evidence alone is never enough against ideologically motivated hatred. There will never be enough footage, enough testimony, enough witnesses, enough forensic evidence, or enough reports for those who have already decided that Jewish suffering does not count. That is the real connection between Holocaust denial and the denial of October 7. Both ultimately rest upon the same underlying premise: that Jews are uniquely unworthy of belief, uniquely suspect in their suffering, and uniquely undeserving of moral sympathy."

Anyone who does serious advocacy for women knows that no amount of evidence is ever enough.

For almost three years, the globe has been captured by the perpetrators of these primitive crimes, believing every word of their smears. Including the smears endured by each and every one of us who has pursued justice and truth against a sea of Hamas’s willing Western leftist executioners. Shutting us up endangers all of you, for you are not immune from this bloodlust. This is not just about Israel. It’s about civilization. Only those who want to genocide Jews again could ever muster the psychosis of framing Israel - the Jewish nation - as guilty of a genocide. It feeds their sick sadistic hearts.

There has never in anyone’s wildest dreams been a genocide in Gaza, but on October 7, and on every day since, the Holocaust has had its reprisal. The continued erasure and denial of the facts is for the victims akin to re-victimization, and for witnesses among us like having a bag cable-tie over our heads while we fight to expose the light. We see the future that nobody wants to acknowledge, like anticipating a meteor the earth is ill-prepared to survive.

As shocking as this report is, the systemic plot the world has conspired to push out all of us Jews for standing not just by Israel - but for vying to shake from slumber an increasingly self-destructing West - in the wake of the most horrifying day in modern history is even more shameful. The smears. The libels. The bullying and harassment. The banishment and ostracization. Jews are being forced out of Western countries because of “antizionism". Well, antizionism is the vehicle Westerners use to disguise their preferential treatment of a death cult society that committed crimes beyond your worst nightmares.

Today I am ordering you: demand accountability for years of denial. Demand it of your governments. The UK, Ireland, Spain, Norway, Canada, Australia, France. The United Nations. Their institutionalized betrayal of the Jewish state will make history. Not in a good way.

Let the testimony speak for itself. Read “Silenced No More". It is here . The truth came out. It always does. May it provide some recognition to the ones who need it the most. May it bring justice. Today, and forever more, the rest of us will carry the weight you no longer bear alone.

Eve Barlow is a journalist, Zionist. feminist - and Scottish. Her popular substack is Blacklisted.

