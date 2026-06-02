צה"ל חיסל ברצועת עזה חמישה מחבלים צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF revealed on Tuesday that over the past several days, it eliminated five terrorists from multiple terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip who were advancing imminent terror attacks against IDF troops.

Among the terrorists eliminated:

* Salem Faiz Hamed Krayqa - A terrorist in the Hamas Shuja'iyya Battalion who was involved in preparing explosive materials and advancing sniper attacks against IDF troops

* Saeed Faiz Saeed Shamali - A Nukhba team commander in the Hamas terrorist organization

* Ahmad Ali Abd al-Rahim Khalas - A sniper platoon commander in the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization who conducted sniper attacks against IDF troops

* Two additional Hamas terrorists who planted explosive devices to harm IDF troops

The IDF stressed that before the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate the harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.