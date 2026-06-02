ח"כ סון הר-מלך בעימות עם הח"כים הערבים ערוץ 7

Knesset Member Limor Sohn Har-Melekh burst this morning (Tuesday) into a conference organized by Arab MKs under the title “This is how you carry out a transfer" and confronted them.

“This is a great disgrace to the Israeli Knesset [parliament]," Sohn Har-Melekh said angrily. “It won’t work for you. This is our land. This is the heritage of our ancestors and the home of the Jewish people. You are the greatest disgrace in the Knesset. Shame on you that you are holding this terrible discussion here. You are supporters of terrorism and supporters of a Palestinian state."

MK Ofer Cassif began shouting insults toward Sohn Har-Melekh, and MK Aida Touma-Suleiman responded dismissively: “I must say that your pain is understandable, because you know a Palestinian state will be established and you will have to step aside. For now you have a few days in power and you will soon be gone. So sit quietly or leave. Get out of here."

Sohn Har-Melekh replied: “You will be the ones leaving. Aida, you know exactly who will be out next time. The fact that the Knesset of Israel allows such a discussion is a disgrace. You see what is happening in Judea and Samaria - the Jewish people are returning to the area. Your discussion is a stain on the Knesset."

תיעוד: כמעט עימות פיזי בין אלמוג כהן לח"כים הערבים ערוץ 7

MK Almog Cohen also arrived at the scene and harshly criticized the very existence of the discussion. MK Samir Ben Said of Ta'al confronted Cohen and approached him in a threatening manner. Knesset ushers were forced to physically separate the two.

“May one thousand and two thousand of your mothers weep, and not a single one of ours. Traitors," Cohen shouted at the Arab Knesset members who participated in the discussion.

טלי גוטליב וניסים ואטורי בדיון של הח"כים הערבים ערוץ 7

Later, MKs Nissim Vaturi and Tally Gotliv joined the confrontation. “It is unclear why the Knesset allows you to lie and promote false narratives," Gotliv said. “We will not allow you to exploit the quiet."

MK Vaturi questioned why the discussion focused on “settler violence" while no one raised the issue of Palestinian violence and terrorism. “These are supporters of terrorism," he said.