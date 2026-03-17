Social media activist Naor Narkis, founder of Hozrim Betvuna (“Returning to Reason"), published an AI-generated video depicting religious women without their head coverings. The video featured Knesset members Limor Son Har-Melech, Minister Orit Struck, and Minister Idit Silman.

According to Narkis, the video was a response to one posted by Minister Gila Gamliel, which showed women removing their hijabs as a message to the Iranian nation. Narkis’s video sparked widespread public outrage and drew criticism from both the political right and left.

Knesset member Adi Azuz from Yesh Atid condemned the act, writing: “My views are 180 degrees different from the three Knesset members in the video, and I want to make it absolutely clear that this video is misogynistic, disturbing, and has no place here. None of them asked the opinion of some random man about their choice of head covering, so there’s no need to comment, let alone to strip them of their clothing."

The caucus for Haredi and religious women in the Knesset responded sharply: “The video published by Naor Narkis, in which he ‘virtually strips’ public representatives of their head coverings, is a display of misogyny, objectification, humiliation, and degradation of women. This is the lowest form of bullying, first and foremost against the Knesset members in the video, but also against religious Jewish women in general, and in fact, against women everywhere. We strongly condemn it."

Knesset Vice Speaker Limor Son Har-Melech, chair of the caucus, also responded: “Naor Narkis’s video is a great disgrace, harassment, and an offense not only to me personally but to a huge public of women. I feel sorry for Narkis as well, because his behavior reflects on himself. We don’t need anyone’s approval, we are proud and happy with our choices. No woman should suffer humiliation because of her clothing choices."