The Ministerial Committee for Legislation is expected to discuss on Sunday a proposed law to cancel the Oslo Accords, the Hebron Protocol, and the Wye River Memorandum.

The bill was submitted by MK Limor Son Har-Melech together with all members of the Otzma Yehudit faction.

According to the proposal, all agreements signed between the State of Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) or the Palestinian Authority (PA) would be fully annulled and would no longer bind the State or its representatives.

Beyond the political declaration, the proposal includes a practical move to repeal all legislation enacted to implement the agreements, with the aim of restoring the legal and security situation to what it was prior to the 1993 White House signing ceremony.

The explanatory notes to the bill link the agreements to the current security reality, arguing that Oslo created the infrastructure that ultimately led to the October 7 massacre. "The Oslo Accords led to thousands of victims of peace and harmed Israel’s security," the proposal states.

Ahead of the discussion, Son Har-Melech said, "After thirty years of terror attacks, withdrawals, and bloodshed, everyone understands that the time has come to stop being afraid and tell the truth: The Oslo Accords did not bring peace, but terrorism; not security, but Jewish blood spilled in streets, communities, and cities across Israel."

She added, "The Oslo Accords sent a message of weakness to the enemy and a message that the Land of Israel was negotiable. Over the years it has been proven in a way which is impossible to ignore what happens when you give power, weapons, and territory to an enemy whose goal is the destruction of the State of Israel. The State of Israel must free itself from these failed agreements and restore full responsibility for the security of its citizens and its sovereignty. I call on the members of the Ministerial Committee to support the bill and take a historic step of national correction."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir also backed the proposal, saying, "The Oslo Accords were a national disaster that brought terrorism, bloodshed, and bereavement upon the State of Israel. After thirty years, it is time to say clearly: the concept collapsed, Oslo is dead, and Israel must free itself from these dangerous agreements."

"I commend MK Limor Son Har-Melech for this important and courageous bill. It is a proposal for historic correction - for restoring sovereignty, responsibility, and security to the hands of the State of Israel. Anyone who wants security for Israel’s citizens must support the cancellation of the Oslo Accords."