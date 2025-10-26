The Ministerial Committee on Legislation will meet on Sunday to discuss a bill proposed by MK Limor Son Har-Melech (Otzma Yehudit), which states that the Knesset House Committee could stop a trial against the Prime Minister or any other minister.

Minister Levin and Ben-Gvir agreed to advance the bill, and it is expected to be approved by the committee.

The bill's explanatory memorandum states: "At any point after the indictment and before the verdict, the Knesset House Committee is authorized, with a reasoned written notice to the court, to postpone legal proceedings against the Prime Minister or a minister from the government, if it deems it necessary or such a notice is submitted, the court shall discontinue the proceedings in that trial."

The memorandum states further that "alongside the existing authority of the Attorney General to suspend legal proceedings, it is proposed to grant the Knesset Committee the power to delay proceedings against the Prime Minister or any government minister, should it deem it necessary."