Commander of the Central Command, Avi Bluth, today (Monday) imposed an unusual administrative order on a 22-year-old resident of the Tel Talpiot outpost in the Binyamin region, requiring him to remain under full house arrest for six months at his mother's home in a distant community.

The order comes just one day after his engagement to his fiancée, with whom he had planned to establish their home in one of the area's communities. The order now prevents the couple from even signing contracts for a wedding hall and an apartment ahead of their wedding date, creating nearly impossible conditions for maintaining a normal life.

The order follows the arrest of a reserve soldier about a month ago after he was suspected of killing a terrorist from the village of Qusra during an attempted lynching carried out by Arabs against a shepherd from the outpost.

The soldier was arrested by the Shin Bet and held under harsh conditions without being allowed to meet with a lawyer. However, he was released several days later following a widespread public outcry.

The Tel Talpiot outpost is located on the summit of Jabal Ein Eina, a mountain considered highly strategic due to its commanding position over the communities of Samaria to the north and the Shiloh bloc to the south. Four families live at the outpost, along with a group of young men who raise a flock of sheep and are involved in developing the site.