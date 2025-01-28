Lawyer Adi Kedar from the Honenu legal aid organization has filed an appeal at a military court on behalf of right-wing activist Ariel Danino against the decision of Central Command chief Avi Bluth, who accepted the ISA's recommendation to restrict Danino from Judea and Samaria for six months.

Yesterday (Monday), Danino was detained on his way home by detectives who handed him the order. Danino had recently returned to his Samaria home after a seven-month administrative detention, followed by a six-month administrative ban from Judea and Samaria.

In the appeal, Kedar highlights the severe impact on Danino and his family, who have been forced to relocate multiple times in the past year due to the various orders against him.

"There are no words to describe their actions save for methods we know well from the KGB. This order effectively instructs me, out of the blue, without any discussion or ability to defend myself, to take my wife and children, remove them from educational institutions, and become homeless."

Lawyer Kedar commented, "Despite Defense Minister Katz's commendable decision to cancel administrative detentions for settlers, it seems the ISA is relentless, continuing to pursue settlers with more and more restrictive orders. Increased intervention from the minister is needed in these matters."

The ISA responded: "The ISA rejects the claim that the expulsion order against Ariel Danino is in any way related to his alleged activities to expose an ISA agent. Administrative restrictions are issued due to risks posed by an individual to regional security. Naturally, we cannot disclose the information underlying Danino's expulsion order, but it has been thoroughly reviewed by security agencies, both in the ISA and the IDF.

On December 19, 2024, Danino was informed of the Central Commander's intention to order his expulsion from parts of Judea and Samaria for security reasons. Recently, following a hearing, the expulsion order was reduced to apply only to certain areas.