The military court in Judea heard an appeal today by the settlement activist Elisha Yered, against the administrative order issued against him by the Yehuda Fox, the IDF Central District commander, which requires him to leave the Judea and Samaria for six months, without indictment and without a trial.

The appeal was filed by attorney Adi Kedar from the Honenu organization. Yered is married and a father of several years and lives in Ramat Migron in Binyamin. In the appeal, Yered demands that the order against him be revoked. Kedar also demanded that the Military Court to issue a stay of execution of the order until the end of the appeal proceedings.

Elisha Yered said at the beginning of the hearing: "This order banishes me from my home and was issued for political reasons only. Unfortunately, the general uses his powers in a draconian manner and uses tools against me designed for "ticking bombs" to eliminate political opponents. You can like or dislike my activity but it is open and far from dangerous. I engage in establishing new settlements in the Land of Israel, in outreach activities, and in protesting against terrorism without fear . Unfortunately, General Fox does not like my activity, but instead of turning to legal avenues where he will lose, he chooses to use the administrative procedure."

"The proof that the order against me is political is the people with whom I was forbidden to have contact, such as Rabbi Menachem Ben-Shachar who leads the fight against the terror attacks raging in Judea and Samaria. The purpose of the ban on contact with him is to disintegrate this protest aimed at the commanding general. If such an order were given to the activists on the left there would be headlines about silencing the protest, but when it comes to right-wing activists - silence. This is the real dictatorship. I hope and believe that the court orders the cancellation of the order immediately."

Attorney Adi Kedar said: "We believe that the ISA made a bitter mistake in trying to interpret my client's conduct. The ISA is taking a side regarding the hold on the territory where Elisha lives - the side of the enemy. Instead of strengthening Elisha and his activities to protect the hills of Judea and Samaria, the ISA chooses to act differently. We hope that the court will understand the overall picture and immediately order the annulment of the order. Elisha and his family live in Binyamin and their whole lives take place in the area and the order hurts them severely. According to the ruling,the court must reduce the harm to the family of the recipient of such an order - something that was not done by the ISA, and we hope that the court will accept our position on the matter."