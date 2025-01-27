Right-wing activist Ariel Danino was banned this evening (Monday) from Judea and Samaria for six months, about a month after being summoned for a hearing by Central Command chief Avi Bluth, who notified him of the intention to order him banned from the region

The order was given to him by the police today while he was traveling. He was banned from all of Judea and Samaria, except for the southern Mt. Hebron. He was informed that the ban is immediate.

It should be noted that Danino returned to his home in Yitzhar only two months ago after completing a similar period of being ordered out of Judea and Samaria. At the beginning of the war, he was arrested for seven months of administrative detention at the behest of former Defense Minister Gallant.

Danino wrote: "Today at noon, while I was dropping off hitchhikers at the Tapuach Junction on my way to university in Ariel, ISA agents brought me this six-month ban from Avi Bluth."

"The same Bluthwho was unwilling to stop the Hamas terrorists' celebrations in PA villages last Saturday night, despite the directive of the political leaders, finds the most sadistic way to torment the Danino family."