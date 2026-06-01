L Sergeant Adam Tzarfati, aged 20, from Rosh Ha'ayin, fell in southern Lebanon, the IDF announced Monday morning.

Tzarfati served as a soldier in the Maglan Unit, Commando Brigade, and fell in combat in southern Lebanon. He is the 14th Israeli killed since the start of the "ceasefire" with Lebanon.

Tzarfati was killed at around 1:00 a.m. near the Beaufort Ridge in southern Lebanon when an explosive drone detonated near the Golani and commando forces in the area.

During the incident in which Staff Sergeant Adam Tzarfati fell, three other soldiers who were in a building nearby were injured: one soldier was severely injured, and two additional soldiers were lightly injured.

All three soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital. Their families have been notified.