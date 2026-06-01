A spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry has warned that the IRGC "will not hesitate to act" in order to "aid Lebanon."

In a statement, he said, "We emphasize again that we see ourselves as allies. Any action we can take to help Lebanon and to assist the Lebanese resistance in the face of the aggression and illegal attacks by the Zionist regime - we will not hesitate to carry out."

On Sunday, the IDF took control of Beaufort Ridge, an area overlooking Israeli towns and critical for their security.

Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf warned, "Every choice has a price, and the bill comes due in the end. Everything will fall into place."

The warnings follow a Monday morning announcement by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) that its forces had conducted a series of targeted "defensive strikes" against military targets inside the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to CENTCOM, the targets included Iranian radar installations and command-and-control facilities used to operate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ drone and UAV network.

The US military stated that the operation was launched in response to what it described as "aggressive and unprovoked Iranian actions," culminating in the interception and downing of an American unmanned aircraft flying in international airspace over the Persian Gulf.

The military also reported that, during the operation, a US fighter jet destroyed Iranian air defense systems, a ground control station, and two loitering munitions that were deemed an immediate threat.