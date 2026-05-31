תיעוד של מבצר הבופור לאחר כיבושו מרחפן צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF troops, led by the Golani Brigade, returned overnight (Saturday) to the strategic Beaufort Ridge in Lebanon, and raised the flag of the State of Israel there once again.

The recapturing comes exactly 44 years after the heroic battle of the Beaufort and on the Memorial Day for those who fell during the First Lebanon War.

The operation began several days ago, during which a significant number of IDF ground soldiers commenced offensive operations aimed at expanding the Forward Defense Line.

תיעוד ממצלמת הלוחם: כיבוש הבופור על ידי סיירת גולני צילום: דובר צה"ל

The operation was approved by the Chief of the General Staff following a comprehensive operational planning process, preparatory fire and operational preparations that were conducted under the leadership of Northern Command. The operation is focused on establishing operational control of the Beaufort Ridge and the Wadi al-Saluki area, as well as degrading the Hezbollah terrorist organization and dismantling terrorist infrastructure that was established on the ridge under Iranian direction. From Beaufort Ridge, Hezbollah terrorists managed military and combat activities and carried out numerous attacks. In addition, IDF soldiers are operating against launch infrastructure in the area, from which hundreds of projectiles were launched toward Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers.