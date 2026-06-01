US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Monday morning that its forces had conducted a series of targeted “defensive strikes" against military targets inside the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to CENTCOM, the targets included Iranian radar installations and command-and-control facilities used to operate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ drone and UAV network.

The US military stated that the operation was launched in response to what it described as “aggressive and unprovoked Iranian actions," culminating in the interception and downing of an American unmanned aircraft flying in international airspace over the Persian Gulf.

The military also reported that, during the operation, a US fighter jet destroyed Iranian air defense systems, a ground control station, and two loitering munitions that were deemed an immediate threat.

Overnight, US President Donald Trump commented on the emerging agreement with Iran and criticized CNN, accusing the network of spreading “fake news" regarding ongoing contacts with the regime in Tehran.

“Fake News CNN said today, as usual, that the deal I am putting together with Iran does not address the nuclear issue, when in fact it states clearly and unequivocally that Iran will not have a nuclear weapon," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He added, “CNN, and many others in the Fake News Media, are simply a walking disaster with extremely low ratings."