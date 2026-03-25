The bill proposing the death penalty for terrorists, one of the Otzma Yehudit Party's flagship initiatives, is set to reach its final stage in the Knesset plenum next week for second and third readings. This follows approval last night of the final version of the bill by the National Security Committee, chaired by MK Tzvika Foghel.

However, its road to the lawbook is paved with political roadblocks. Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu party, which supports the bill in principle, has set a condition for its support: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's presence in the plenum and his personal vote in favor of the law.

"The prime minister can't evade such a significant law," said MK Oded Forer, who has been leading similar legislation for years but expressed reservations about Ben-Gvir's current wording of the bill.

Yisrael Beytenu's support for the bill is critical since some haredi Knesset members are expected to abstain from the vote, which may leave the coalition with a narrow majority and the possibility that the bill will not pass.

According to the current wording of the bill, a terrorist who intentionally caused the death of an individual in an act of terror will be subject to the death penalty or life imprisonment only. The bill also states that the execution will be conducted within 90 days, through hanging, and there will be no option for a pardon.

Attorney Ido Ben Yitzhak, the committee’s legal adviser, noted that the absence of the possibility of pardon contradicts international conventions and could pose significant legal challenges before the Supreme Court of Israel.

While some officials estimate that the bill by Otzma Yehudit will face constitutional obstacles, it is argued that the parallel proposal by MK Forer has a higher likelihood of passing legal scrutiny.