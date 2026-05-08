A poll conducted by the “Lazar Research" institute for the newspaper Maariv found that if elections were held today, the joint party of Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, “Together," would weaken slightly, while Yisrael Beytenu and the “Yashar!" party would gain modestly.

However, the overall balance of power between the anti-government bloc and the coalition bloc remains unchanged: 50 seats for the coalition parties and 60 seats for the opposition, which in such a scenario would still need to rely on the Arab parties in order to form a government.

According to the poll, the Likud party would receive 26 seats, “Together" 26, “Yashar!" 16, the Democrats 10, Yisrael Beytenu 9, Otzma Yehudit 9, Shas 8, United Torah Judaism 7, Ra’am 5, and Hadash-Ta’al 5.

The Religious Zionism party, Blue and White, and the Reservists party would all fail to cross the electoral threshold.

The poll also examined scenarios involving additional mergers within the anti-Netanyahu bloc. A union between Yisrael Beytenu and “Yashar!" led by Avigdor Liberman would give the joint list 25 seats, while a merger headed by Gadi Eisenkot would receive 27 seats.

Under that scenario, the opposition bloc - without the Arab parties - would reach 61 seats, compared to only 49 for Netanyahu’s coalition.

The poll further found that a three-way alliance between Bennett, Eisenkot, and Liberman would win 47 seats, while an alliance that also included the Democrats would receive 60 seats - though it still would not enable the formation of a government without relying on the Arab parties.