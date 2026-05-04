The Yisrael Beytenu party announced on Monday that Sharon Sharabi, one of the leaders of the struggle for the return of the hostages from Hamas captivity in Gaza, has joined the party.

Sharabi is the brother of Yossi Sharabi, who was murdered in Hamas captivity, and Eli Sharabi, who survived captivity but lost his wife and two daughters in the October 7th Massacre.

He explained his decision to join the party: "I am joining Yisrael Beytenu out of a deep sense of mission and responsibility toward the entire Israeli society. I was raised on the values of the Likud, those of the Likud of old: patriotism, stateliness, and security. Today, the Likud of old is Yisrael Beytenu."

Sharabi added that he sees party leader Avigdor Liberman as a right-wing leader who was not part of the old security misconception and consistently called for Hamas's elimination.

As an Alfi Menashe resident who affiliates with religious Zionism, he pledged to strengthen Jewish settlement and security for the citizens of Israel. He emphasized his faith in Liberman's path and the party's ability to work responsibly against the security and social challenges facing the State of Israel, and "to lead it together with the citizens to growth and success."

welcomed the move, stating: “I am pleased to announce the joining of Sharon Sharabi to the Yisrael Beytenu party. Sharon brings civic leadership through his unifying approach, and he represents the values of responsibility and strengthening the resilience of Israeli society. Together, we will restore public trust in leadership and return security to the citizens of Israel."