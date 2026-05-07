Hundreds of young immigrants preparing to enlist in the IDF gathered in Jerusalem this week for the “Olim Al Madim" conference, an event designed to provide guidance, support, and practical assistance to lone soldiers ahead of their military service.

The conference brought together olim from around the world, many of whom recently immigrated to Israel and are preparing to begin mandatory service in the midst of ongoing security challenges.

Shraga Weissman, Director of the Nefesh B’Nefesh-FIDF Lone Soldiers Program, explained the purpose of the initiative.

“‘Olim Al-Madim’ is this great event that we're doing for people who are going to draft into the army, specifically olim from different countries," Weissman said. “There's a mandatory draft in Israel, and we're here to help them cut through the bureaucracy and help them understand all the nuances of Israel and the army and what organizations can help them as lone soldiers."

Weissman, himself a former lone soldier, stressed the importance of ensuring new immigrants do not feel isolated during their service.

“We're here to help as many of the lone soldiers feel that there are organizations to help them and people to help them - faces and people who have been through this before who understand and are here to make it slightly easier and feel less alone while they're doing their service," he said.

Among the participants was Dr. Thiego Duek, who made Aliyah from Brazil earlier this year and is preparing for at least two years of military service.

“I just made the Aliyah in January of this year," Duek said. “After my year of stage, I have chovah with the army. I must go to the army for at least two years."

Though still deciding which unit to join, Duek said his motivation is clear. “One thing I know - I want to be there. I want to help. That's why I'm here," he said.

Duek added that his dream is to serve as a combat doctor. “I can't put into words how excited I am. I want to join the army to be a combat doctor… that's the dream, to help the people of Israel."

Another participant, identified only as R’, immigrated from the United States at the beginning of the year and said serving in the IDF had long been her goal.

“I've always wanted to draft ever since I was growing up," she said. “Before October 7th happened, I also wanted to draft. When the war started, it was a little difficult to come to Israel, and I was also studying. So I waited to finish my studies, and then I made Aliyah as soon as I graduated."

R’ also shared that she and her fiancé are both lone soldiers. “My fiancé drafted yesterday, and we're both going to the Air Force," she said.

Benjamin, a new immigrant from Holland who completed his Aliyah process on the very day of the conference, described his desire to fully integrate into Israeli society.

“I'm immigrating today. I did Aliyah today. I got my papers finally," he said. “I studied astronomy in the Netherlands. I was a teacher for a while. I did mathematics for the high schoolers. I'm joining the army also."

“To me, to integrate, to really learn the language, to get a feel for the country, to start my life here - I think it's really relevant to do my part and actually give back for all the things I'm getting here," he added.

Duek emphasized the sense of community that many new immigrants discover upon arriving in Israel.

“One thing that I can guarantee you - we're not lonely," he said. “Here in Israel, it's a place to make friends. It's a place to meet people exactly like you."