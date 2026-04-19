Just ahead of Israel’s 78th Independence Day celebrations, dozens of new immigrants from North America arrived in recent days, choosing to begin a new chapter in Israel during a sensitive period amid the current ceasefire.

About 50 new immigrants from the US and Canada arrived over the past week with the assistance of Nefesh B’Nefesh, in cooperation with the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Jewish Agency, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, and JNF-USA. They are expected to take part in Independence Day celebrations in the coming days for the first time as Israeli citizens.

According to data from the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration and Nefesh B’Nefesh, more than 540 new immigrants from the US and Canada have arrived in Israel since the start of 2026. At the same time, over 4,100 aliyah files have been opened by Jews from North America. The data also shows that since last Independence Day, more than 3,900 new immigrants have arrived from across the US and Canada, many integrating into fields such as medicine, education, and entrepreneurship.

'ושבו בנים לגבולם' צילום: סיון שחור

The current wave of immigration, arriving at a particularly symbolic time ahead of Independence Day, highlights that despite security and economic challenges, motivation among Diaspora Jews to make aliyah remains strong.

Minister of Aliyah and Integration, Ofir Sofer, said: “The thousands of immigrants who chose to come to Israel over the past year are a reminder of the belief in our path and the desire of many Jews to be part of the Jewish State especially now. We continue to strengthen aliyah, and over the past year have eased the process through professional licensing reform, tax exemptions for new immigrants, rental assistance, and more. I wish the new immigrants and all of Israel a happy Independence Day."

Nefesh B’Nefesh co-founder and CEO, Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, said: “Arriving in Israel close to Independence Day is not just a coincidence, it is a symbolic moment in which the story of aliyah merges with the story of Israel’s rebirth. At a time when the entire country celebrates its independence, new immigrants enter as citizens and partners in its future. This moment reflects Israel’s renewed strength as a living, breathing home for the Jewish people."

חיים חדשים בישראל צילום: סיון שחור

Jewish Agency Chairman, Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog, added: “The new immigrants, who choose to come to Israel even in complex times, are an inseparable part of Israel’s independence story. They are not just joining the country, they are building it every day, even now. Every immigrant is a beacon of hope, a living reminder that the Zionist dream has not only survived but continues to be realized."