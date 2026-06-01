Likud MK Amit Halevi, a member of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and the Central Elections Committee, has made an urgent appeal to Shin Bet chief David Zini.

In his letter, Halevi called for a significant increase in monitoring and prevention efforts against attempts by hostile countries and foreign actors to interfere in Israel's electoral process.

According to Halevi, the current security situation and the ongoing war have heightened the motivation of hostile elements to undermine Israel's internal stability and deepen social polarization.

"The election system is a democratic vulnerability that serves as a strategic target for hostile states," Halevi wrote. "We are witnessing a troubling trend of unprecedentedly blatant interference, with enormous budgets from foreign governments being invested in activities that undermine the state under the guise of humanitarian organizations."

Halevi urged the Shin Bet to employ advanced tools to identify and thwart digital influence operations, including bots and fake news campaigns operated by foreign entities.

He also called on the Shin Bet chief to monitor funding channels that are presented as support for civil society activities and social projects but are, in practice, directed toward political and partisan campaigns.

Concluding his letter, Halevi wrote: "It is our duty to ensure that election results reflect solely the will of Israel's citizens-the true sovereign in the state. We will not allow any foreign actor to determine who leads the State of Israel."