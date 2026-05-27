The Democrats party has expressed willingness for future political cooperation with the haredi parties, if the move would lead to victory over the right-wing camp and the formation of a coalition.

In footage published by Channel 14, party chairman Yair Golan can be heard presenting his political outlook to participants at an event.

In his remarks, Golan stated clearly: "People ask me, do you disqualify the haredim? I do not disqualify the haredim, absolutely not."

"If now the possibility of forming a government depends on a haredi party joining, I will vote in favor - on condition that Likud, [Finance Minister Bezalel] Smotrich, and [National Security Minister Itamar] Ben Gvir are not there," he said.

Beyond the question of the government’s composition, Golan also addressed the issue of drafting haredim into the IDF. According to him, the current discourse surrounding the issue is not professional and does not take the reality on the ground into account.

"We need to work mainly smartly, with indirect pressure, not direct pressure. I want to say here that the entire Draft Law people are talking about is tainted by populism."

He concluded his remarks on the issue by explaining the complexity of the social and military process required: "All those who oppose what the government is doing are right, but what they are proposing will not immediately draft thousands of haredim tomorrow morning. It is a process."