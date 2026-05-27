The Finance Ministry has given a green light to renew the food voucher distribution program, i24NEWS reported.

According to the report, the program will cost approximately half a billion shekels.

The Finance Ministry’s Budget Director met with Shas representatives and reopened the door to the initiative, which the Ministry itself blocked approximately one year ago. Government officials are now working to design the program, while at the same time adapting it to the needs of the haredi public.

The timing is conspicuous, the i24NEWS report claimed. If the program moves forward according to the emerging timetable, food vouchers worth hundreds of shekels could reach the public just weeks before the elections. Shas critics are already calling the plan election bribery.

The Finance Ministry stated: "There is no change in the position as presented so far on this matter, according to which, among other things, the support must be provided through the Welfare Ministry and under principles that will serve only the welfare-recognized population and those in need of food security."