A Maariv poll published on Friday morning, about five weeks after the merger between former prime minjsters Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid that created the "Together" party, found that the new party continues to lose ground.

This week, the party records a sharp drop in support, reaching only 22 seats - a decline of six seats from its peak.

The poll also shows that the major beneficiary so far from the merger is Gadi Eisenkot, whose Yashar! list rises by another two seats this week to 17.

The poll predicts that the Likud party will be largest in the Knesset, with 23 seats, followed closely by Together with 22 seats.

Third-largest would be Yashar!, predicted to win 17 Knesset seats.

Among the smaller parties, the Democrats would receive 10 seats, while three parties - Otzma Yehudit, Yisrael Beytenu, and Sephardic-haredi Shas - would win nine seats each.

Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism would win seven, and Hadash-Ta’al six. Smallest in the Knesset would be the United Arab List (Ra’am) and Religious Zionism, with four seats each.

The Reservists party (1.3%), Blue and White (1.3%), and Balad (2.2%) fail to cross the electoral threshold.

The opposition bloc receives 58 seats, the coalition bloc receives 52, and the Arab parties, which traditionally do not join any coalition, would hold the remaining 10 seats.