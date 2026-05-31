Minister Ze’ev Elkin claimed Sunday morning that there is no chance of passing the Draft Law during the current Knesset’s term.

"At the moment, no one believes anymore that it is possible to pass the law in the little time that remains," Elkin told Kol Hai Radio.

At the same time, he placed the blame for the current situation directly and solely on the haredi parties. In his opinion, the fact that the haredi MKs failed to reach agreements among themselves regarding the final wording of the law is what prevented it from passing.

Elkin also described a pattern that has repeated itself over the years: A proposal is presented, some accept it, some refuse, everyone regrets it - and then a worse proposal arrives, and the process starts over.

Asked whether after the elections the haredim would manage with the center-left bloc, Elkin answered in the negative. In his opinon, the level of hatred there toward the haredi public is so great that even if they offered free pizza, they would refuse.

Elkin remained optimistic, however, regarding the right-wing bloc’s chances of success.

"The right can win, and must win," he concluded.