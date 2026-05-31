Sirens sounded on Sunday afternoon in the city of Akko (Acre) and its industrial zone, shortly after a preliminary warning was issued regarding the possibility of rocket fire toward the area. Preliminary warnings were also issued in the Krayot area near Haifa.

In Kiryat Shmona, a preliminary warning was given about half a minute before the sirens were activated. At the same time, sirens sounded in many communities along the Israel-Lebanon border.

Earlier, several launches were identified from Lebanon toward the Nahariya area. The Israeli Air Force intercepted some of the launches, while others fell in open areas. No injuries were reported.

Sirens along the confrontation line have continued repeatedly, and since the morning, numerous sirens have sounded in the area - both due to rocket and missile fire and due to concerns of hostile aircraft infiltrations - in Rosh Hanikra, Betzet, Shlomi, the Miluot North Industrial Zone, Achziv Beach, Liman, Hanita, Ya’ara, Adamit, Arab al-Aramshe, Shomera, Even Menachem, Zar’it, Gesher Haziv, Sa’ar, Metula, Kfar Giladi, Tel Hai, Kiryat Shmona, and Beit Hillel.

At the same time, amid the increase in fire and alerts, hospitals in northern Israel officially announced that they are moving their medical activity to protected spaces and underground areas.