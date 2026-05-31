Lebanese academic Dr. Antoine Haddad has sharply criticized Hezbollah's approach to its conflict with Israel, arguing that the strategy has brought devastating consequences for Lebanon.

Haddad outlined the costs of the military campaign, which followed a Hezbollah attack launched in response to an Israeli strike on Iran. According to his assessment, the conflict has resulted in more than 5,000 deaths, 10,000 injuries, the displacement of approximately 1.5 million people, and the destruction of 68 villages.

He also warned that cities such as Nabatieh and Tyre face the risk of similar devastation. In addition, he noted that around 10% of Lebanon's territory is once again under occupation and estimated the economic damage at $20 billion, more than half of the country's annual economic output.

Contrasting these losses with what he described as Hezbollah's limited gains, Haddad claimed that the group's achievements amounted to 30 Israeli fatalities, including 10 soldiers.

He further criticized supporters who point to concepts such as "steadfastness," "resistance," suicide drones, fiber-optic technology, "strategic parity," and a "balance of deterrence" as evidence of success. In his view, such claims obscure what he described as Hezbollah's unquestioning alignment with Iranian directives.

Haddad also expressed skepticism that figures within the "resistance" camp would engage in a serious reassessment of their military strategy toward Israel.