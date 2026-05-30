A yeshiva student from Har Nof who served twenty days in military detention for refusing to report to the recruitment office was received on Friday evening at the home of Rabbi Moshe Sternbuch, who is considered one of the leading decisors in the haredi world.

The rabbi greeted him warmly, shook his hand and said, "Fortunate are you; you are a partner with the Holy One, Blessed be He, and this merit will remain yours forever."

The visit was accompanied by Rabbi Shimon Shisha, an activist who assists yeshiva students who come into contact with the recruitment authorities.

Rabbi Shisha asked Rabbi Sternbuch to bless the entire community of yeshiva students facing recruitment, and the rabbi acceded to the request.

On Friday evening several haredi youths were arrested on charges of desertion in Kiryat Gat. They were subsequently released under pressure from Deputy Minister Yisrael Eichler.