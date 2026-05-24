The haredi Degel HaTorah faction, part of the UTJ party, clarified this evening (Sunday) to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the faction will not support passing the draft bill before the elections.

The implication is that the bill to dissolve the Knesset will move into high gear and is expected to pass soon in three readings in the Knesset plenum.

Channel 12 commentator Amit Segal, who reported this, estimated that it is highly likely the elections will be held on September 15, two days after Rosh Hashanah.

As recalled, two weeks ago, haredi leader Rabbi Dov Lando instructed Degel HaTorah's Knesset members to act to dissolve the Knesset as soon as possible, and declared, "There is no longer confidence in Netanyahu."

The directive was given during a meeting in which the party's Knesset members reviewed the current political situation and Prime Minister Netanyahu's clarification that he would find it difficult to pass the draft law at this time.

"From now on we will do only what is good for haredi Jewry and the yeshiva world," Rabbi Lando's office said, adding, "The concept of 'bloc' no longer exists for us," referring to the right-wing bloc that has long seen the Likud and haredi parties as firm allies.