הקריאה המבוהלת והסוף המרגש דוברות המשטרה

Marine Police officers on the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) were dispatched over the past weekend to the middle of the lake following a distress report received from a frightened woman.

The woman told police that she was alone on a boat after her partner had fallen into the water and disappeared from sight. Upon receiving the report, Marine Police forces quickly set out to the scene to begin search and rescue operations.

The officers who arrived in the area launched extensive and focused searches in an effort to locate the man and the vessel in the middle of the Kinneret.

During the operation, the officers managed to locate the boat, and near it they found the man in the water. Rescue forces found the man fully conscious, but exhausted after spending an extended period in the water.

The Marine Police team acted quickly and safely rescued the man into the police boat. Immediately afterward, the police reunited the relieved couple.