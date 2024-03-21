The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose three centimeters (1.18 inches) since Wednesday, the Water Authority reported Thursday morning.

The Kinneret now stands at just 73 centimeters (28.74 inches) under the upper red line signaling maximum capacity.

Thursday will be cloudy or partly cloudy. Beginning on Thursday afternoon, local rainfall is expected to reappear in northern and central Israel. Temperatures, however, will rise, reaching seasonal average.

On Thursday evening, there is a slight chance of flooding in the eastern streams. Thursday night will be partly cloudy, and local rainfall is expected from northern Israel to the northern Negev. There is still a chance of flooding.

Friday will be partly cloudy to cloudy and colder, and rain will fall intermittently in northern Israel. In central Israel, there will be local rainfall, mostly during the morning hours, and harsh winds will blow.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, with a slight rise in temperatures.

Sunday will see intermittent rainfall in northern and central Israel, along with thunderstorms. There will be strong winds, and there may be snowfall on the peak of Mount Hermon. Temperatures will drop.