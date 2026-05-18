כלי שיט עלה באש בכנרת דוברות המשטרה

Marine Police officers on the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rescued two people from a vessel that caught fire in the northern part of the lake on Sunday night, saving their lives.

The incident began in the evening hours, when an official report was received by Israel Police regarding a vessel burning in the water.

Following the report, officers from the marine unit launched a rapid operational response in order to reach the exact location of the vessel as quickly as possible.

Upon arriving in the northern Kinneret area, the officers spotted the burning vessel from a distance, in the middle of the water. Immediately afterward, the Marine Police teams heard calls for help coming from the water, and began extensive and intensive searches in the area near the boat.

During the searches, the officers located the two passengers in the water, exhausted.

The officers pulled the two from the water, brought them aboard the police boat, and safely evacuated them from the dangerous area. After the rescue, the officers transferred them to shore to receive medical treatment from the relevant authorities.