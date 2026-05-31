The Satmar Rebbe on Thursday delivered an emergency address broadcast live to all Satmar institutions around the world, harshly attacking artificial intelligence.

In his remarks, the Rebbe called on his hasidim to distance themselves from any device that enables access to AI - including "kosher" phones approved for use by haredim.

"On every phone in the home, even on a kosher phone, one can connect to this impurity in a single moment," he said. "There are many victims - young boys, girls, and even married yeshiva students. They are falling and descending directly into hell."

The Rebbe defined AI as a threat more severe than any previous technology, comparing it to the battles the haredi world waged in the past against computers, videos, and smartphones.

"Back then, there was a solution - not to bring these devices into the home," he said. "This time there is no such solution. It is everywhere, and parents have no supervision."

"Anyone who knows of another person who has a connection to AI is obligated to report immediately to the administration of the institution. If he does not say anything, he bears the sin."