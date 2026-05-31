Rabbi Ellie Weinstock delivered remarks emphasizing Jewish unity, friendship, and support for Israel during a gathering hosted by the Israel Justice Organization and Arutz Sheva - Israel National News in Manhattan.

Drawing from the Book of Psalms, Rabbi Weinstock reflected on Jerusalem as a symbol of connection and togetherness. He noted that the Hebrew concept of Jerusalem is linked to the idea of joining people together and fostering friendship, themes he said were reflected in the evening’s program.

Addressing an audience that included Israeli government ministers and community leaders, Rabbi Weinstock praised efforts to strengthen Jewish heritage, encourage immigration to Israel, and build resilience throughout the country, including in the Negev and Galilee regions.

“Jerusalem, the eternal capital of the State of Israel, is where the Jewish people should return to, support, and draw inspiration from," he said.

Rabbi Weinstock concluded by calling for greater friendship and solidarity among supporters of Israel, expressing hope that stronger bonds within the Jewish community and among Israel’s allies would help elevate both Israel and the Jewish people.

The event brought together advocates, public officials, and supporters of Israel to discuss issues of heritage, immigration, resilience, and Jewish unity.