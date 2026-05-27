Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon praised Rep. Elise Stefanik during an appearance at an Israel Justice Organization event celebrating the release of her new book, Poisoned Ivies.

Addressing attendees, Danon thanked Stefanik for her “devotion and dedication" to supporting Israel, calling her “a lioness" who “fights in Congress."

“I’m sure we’ll see her in great places for the U.S. and for Israel," Danon said.

Danon connected Stefanik’s book, which examines antisemitism and radicalization on university campuses, to what he described as a broader international problem. He recounted a recent conversation with the ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, who told him that the UAE government no longer allows students receiving state grants to study in the United Kingdom because of concerns over extremism on campuses there.

“They found out that radical ideas took over those universities," Danon said, adding that Stefanik had exposed similar trends in the United States. "By writing this book, she showed us the path, the way to fight for moral clarity. I’m sure that you will be successful in combating that hate and that dangerous path."

Danon also thanked attendees for their support of Israel and expressed confidence amid ongoing international tensions.

“We are winning. We are strong. We will prevail," he told the crowd before concluding with, “Am Yisrael Chai."