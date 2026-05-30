US Holocaust Board Member and IJO Board Member Jonathan Burkan spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, praising the news outlet for its work in improving the US-Israel relationship.

"I did my first trip with Dr. Frager nine years ago and I went to the Tomb of Joseph with Arutz Sheva," he shared. "Arutz Sheva ran that trip and I was like a newbie. I was not a Dr. Frager believer or Arutz Sheva believer on this trip."

Burkan added that he "was always a Zionist but it was a total eye-opening experience to see how the Palestinians basically threw Molotov cocktails at us."

"I mean that's true, I mean that's not fake news. I went there and it was insane to experience that and if you Google it you see we took Mike Huckabee."

According to Burkan, "People don't realize Dr. Frager took Mike Huckabee multiple times. He took Pete Hegseth multiple times. This guy has literally changed America and Arutz Sheva was there every step of the way."

"So Arutz Sheva actually does not get enough credit for what you've done for the [US-Israel] relationship," he concluded.