Jewish community leaders participated in a special Israel Justice Organization and Arutz Sheva-Israel National News gathering in New York, led by Dr. Joe Frager and Jonathan Burkan and attended by Ministers Ofir Sofer, Amichai Eliyahu, and Yitzhak Wasserlauf.

The event was moderated by Arutz Sheva’s Yoni Kempinski, editor of the English-language website, who guided the discussions and conversations throughout the evening.

During the evening, participants discussed the challenges facing the Jewish people, rising antisemitism, and the need to deepen the connection between Diaspora Jewry and the State of Israel. Over dinner, participants discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between Jewish communities around the world and the State of Israel.

The participants stressed that the connection between Diaspora Jewry and Israel is a central component of the strength of the Jewish people and its ability to contend with the many challenges of the times.

Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer praised the participants and emphasized that they are part of a strong and important expression of partnership and mutual support between North American Jewry and Israel, as well as the unique bond between Israel and the United States. Minister Sofer emphasized the cooperation between Israel and the United States, especially regarding management of the Iranian threat.

"Even today, there is a close connection between [Israeli Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu and [US President] Donald Trump, and Israel’s positions are conveyed directly and receive attention and understanding as part of the close cooperation between the countries," Sofer said. At the same time, he clarified that "Israel will always be committed, above all, to the security of the state’s citizens and will act to defend itself in any situation."

As Aliyah and Integration Minister, Sofer stressed that new immigrants are a significant part of building the country’s resilience, especially after the October 7 massacre.

Minister Sofer also addressed the public debate surrounding the appointment of the director general of the Israel Antiquities Authority, telling participants that, in his words, this is "a war by the progressives," who are doing everything in their power against anyone who expresses a connection to the Jewish People's roots.

Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu spoke about the struggle between those who seek to be connected to their roots and to connect others to their roots, and those who try to disconnect people from these roots - both in Israel and in the United States. He emphasized that the mission of his ministry, the Heritage Ministry, is to connect all new immigrants to their roots.

Minister Eliyahu pulled from his pocket a giant ring from the period of the destruction of the Second Temple, bearing ancient Hebrew script. "It does not say ‘Free Palestine’ here," the minister clarified. "This is another reminder of the unbreakable connection between the people of Israel today and previous generations over thousands of years."

Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf gave participants a unique glimpse into the critical moments during the government’s decision to go to war against Iran last year, during Operation Rising Lion.

He shared his feelings during those moments and said that he found comfort in reciting Psalms. He emphasized that as a member of the government, it was clear to him that evening that the prayer was for a miracle - especially in light of the difficult forecasts that had been presented - and that the miracle must be recognized and gratitude expressed for it.

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