﻿President Trump has prevented another Holocaust by first obliterating the Iranian main nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan in Operation Midnight Hammer June 22nd to July 4th 2025 and presently in Operation Epic Fury. The Ayatollah's mean what they say and say what they mean.

Like Nazi Germany they want to take over the world. They are an Evil Empire bent on destruction. When they chant “Death to America" they mean just that. They had been developing Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles with the express aim of attaching a nuclear warhead to attack America. Special Envoy Steven Witkoff talking to Sean Hannity said that the Iranians boasted that they could make 11 Nuclear Bombs in very short order since they controlled 460 Kgs of 60% Enriched Uranium.

Given their actions the past 47 years the Iranians were not building Nuclear Weapons to simply stockpile. They fully planned to use them. They have been the chief state sponsor of Terrorism since 1979. They also believe in Martyrdom. In the Iran-Iraq War 1980-1988 they lost 200,000 to 600,000.

They had calculated that if they struck Israel and America with nuclear weapons that they could absorb a loss of millions without batting an eyelash. Until America hardened its electrical grid, they had planned a nuclear explosion in the Stratosphere which would cause an electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) which would wipe out all of America’s electricity. This would kill millions. Getting rid of the Iranian enriched Uranium is essential to prevent such a thing. One of the main goals of Operation Epic Fury is to remove all of the enriched uranium from Iran. Most is believed to be stored in tunnels connecting Israfan and Natanz.

President Trump has dealt a devastating blow on Iran’s Missile Program and continues to pound away every day at their launchers and underground sites. Iran has prepared for War for 47 years. It is a large country twice the size of Texas with 90 million people. Like their proxy Hamas in Gaza, 600,000 Iranian Revolutionary Guard combatants are embedded in the civilian population.

Like Hamas they control the population by brute force which unlike Gaza is 32% Muslim and 66% Irreligious. Iran is ripe for Regime Change. The Khomeini regime suppressed multiple uprisings by use of barbaric tactics. In 2022 when Mahsa Amini was murdered by Iranian Police hundreds were killed when they protested. In 2026 over 30,000 were massacred by Iranian armed forces. More damage has to be inflicted on the Iranian leadership before regime change can take place. In the meantime, President Trump has prevented a Holocaust in both America and Israel. One day the world will give him the credit he deserves.

Jonathan Burkan isa Council Member at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and Board Member of the Israel Justice Organization

Dr. Joseph Frager is Chairman of the Israel Justice Organization